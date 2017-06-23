Listen: Girl Ray - 'The Way We Came Back'

Girl Ray have shared the video for new single 'The Way We Came Back'.

The band's debut album emerged last year, and displayed a group able to blend earworm melodies with a fine line in hazy, bittersweet songwriting.

Indie pop with a heart of gold, Girl Ray return with new single 'The Way We Came Back' and it's a real delight.

With that fantastically down-beat vocal and chiming guitar the single slots neatly into their debut album, while also offering something new.

The full video is online now, and it even features a blizzard, which is pretty timely.

Tune in now.

Catch Girl Ray at the following shows:

April

10 Bristol Thekla

11 Nottingham Bodega

12 Hebden Bridge Trades Club

13 Glasgow Art School

15 Middlesbrough Wegarth Social Club

16 Sheffield The Leadmill

17 Manchester Deaf Institute

18 London Heaven

19 Brighton The Haunt

May

5 Leicester Handmade Festival

6 Newcastle Hit the North

July

28 Derbyshire Indietracks

