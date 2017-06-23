Listen: Girl Ray - 'The Way We Came Back'

Girl Ray have shared the video for new single 'The Way We Came Back'.
The band's debut album emerged last year, and displayed a group able to blend earworm melodies with a fine line in hazy, bittersweet songwriting.
Indie pop with a heart of gold, Girl Ray return with new single 'The Way We Came Back' and it's a real delight.
With that fantastically down-beat vocal and chiming guitar the single slots neatly into their debut album, while also offering something new.
The full video is online now, and it even features a blizzard, which is pretty timely.
Catch Girl Ray at the following shows:
April
10 Bristol Thekla
11 Nottingham Bodega
12 Hebden Bridge Trades Club
13 Glasgow Art School
15 Middlesbrough Wegarth Social Club
16 Sheffield The Leadmill
17 Manchester Deaf Institute
18 London Heaven
19 Brighton The Haunt
May
5 Leicester Handmade Festival
6 Newcastle Hit the North
July
28 Derbyshire Indietracks
