Listen: George Michael - 'Fantasy'

A new version of George Michael's 'Fantasy' has been released.

The song was written in the late 80s, and initially appeared as the B-side of the Stateside release of 'Freedom! 90' and on the UK version of the single 'Waiting For That Day' in 1990.

However George always meant for the song to be a hit in its own right. Planning a re-issue of 'Listen Without Prejudice Vol.1 / MTV Unplugged' the singer went back into the studio last year to focus on the song anew.

Nile Rodgers was invited to work on this new version, and his clipped guitar line adds an extra sense of funk to George Michael's songwriting.

Aired this morning (September 7th) 'Fantasy' is a golden piece of pop-heavy modern soul, a triumphant vocal from one of the very best to ever do it.

Tune in now.

Fantasy (Audio Only) by George Michael & Nile Rodgers on VEVO .

'Listen Without Prejudice Vol.1 / MTV Unplugged' will be released on October 20th.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.