Listen: Francobollo Race Back With 'Hoo Ha'

Swedish indie punk explosion Francobollo have shared new melter 'Hoo Ha'.

The band spent time over Christmas and New Year working on new material, aiming to make 2018 their own.

The splendidly titled 'Hoo Ha' is a superb opening gambit, a precocious indie punk anthem that grabs you from the first note.

Tumultuous, chaotic, and hopelessly endearing, it builds to a sing-along chorus that will stay stuck in your head for days.

Frontman Simon says: "'Hoo Ha' is a song that came out of a jam. It sounded like a riff that Hoo Ha’s (one of our favourite bands, and dear friends of ours) would play. We named it “Hoo Ha” straight away. When it came to write lyrics, I thought: What does Hoo Ha mean to me? Immediately I thought of the Houses of Parliament, and the way British politics are. And here it is.”

Now streaming online, you can get the down-low on the 'Hoo Ha' below.

