Listen: Frøkedal - 'Believe'

Frøkedal's debut album 'Hold On' was a slow-burning success, with the Oslo songwriter displaying a neat turn of phrase.

Work on a follow up is under way, with the Norwegian artist planning to release the full length on Propeller later this year.

New song 'Believe' leads the way, and it's a biting return, with Frøkedal infusing her plaintive Americana with searing electric guitar.

Laced with intelligent word-play and that incisive vocal, 'Believe' is an imposing return, a sharp-edged progression that retains the charm of her debut.

She sings: "And you’re all trying to take care of me / Is it kindness? Is it tyranny? / All my dreams are still alive / I’ve got my mind set right this time / baby believe..."

Tune in now.

