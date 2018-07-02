Listen: Four Tet Remixes Bicep's 'Opal'

Four Tet has delivered a fantastic remix of Bicep's standout track 'Opal'.
The production duo released their debut album last year, matching a fondness for rave-driven energy to a willingness to experiment with sound and form.
Bicep will play London's Roundhouse on April 28th, and to celebrate this news the pair have shared a brand new remix.
Kieran Hebden needs no introduction, and the producer teases out the frayed edges of 'Opal' into a quite different dimension.
Out on 12 inch vinyl from April 27th, you can check out the new remix below.
