Listen: Four Tet Remixes Bicep's 'Opal'

Four Tet has delivered a fantastic remix of Bicep's standout track 'Opal'.

The production duo released their debut album last year, matching a fondness for rave-driven energy to a willingness to experiment with sound and form.

Bicep will play London's Roundhouse on April 28th, and to celebrate this news the pair have shared a brand new remix.

Kieran Hebden needs no introduction, and the producer teases out the frayed edges of 'Opal' into a quite different dimension.

Out on 12 inch vinyl from April 27th, you can check out the new remix below.

<a href="http://feelmybicep.bandcamp.com/album/opal-four-tet-remix">Opal (Four Tet Remix) by Bicep</a>

Related: In Conversation - Bicep

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.