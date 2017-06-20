Listen: Forth Wanderers - 'Not For Me'

New Jersey types Forth Wanderers have signed to Sub Pop and delivered a brand new track.

The band's fuzzed out, grunge-enabled songwriting caught our ear last year, guided no doubt by that distinctive moniker - nabbed from a Scottish amateur football team.

Snapped up by Sub Pop, the band are currently putting the finishing touches to their much sought after new album.

New song 'Not For Me' leads the way, a feral dose of guitar noise that somehow holds itself together over that four minute span.

It's a taut return, with the introspective lyricism dealing with "the ambivalence of love," as Ava Trilling puts it.

Tune in below.

Forth Wanderers will release their new album on April 27th.

