Listen: Florence + The Machine - 'Sky Full Of Song'

Florence + The Machine have signalled their return with new song 'Sky Full Of Song'.

Florence Welch is currently preparing a book of poetry, with the group set to play a flurry of festival sets this summer.

New single 'Sky Full Of Song' will be released on Record Store Day (April 21st), and comes backed with a reading of New York poem (for Polly) taken from Florence's new book Useless Magic.

'Sky Full Of Song' is online now, a bold return rooted in that soaring vocal; A.G Rojas directs the visuals, and it's a typically striking aesthetic statement.

Florence explains: “this was a song that just fell out of the sky fully formed. Sometimes when you are performing you get so high, it’s hard to know how to come down. There is this feeling of being cracked open, rushing endlessly outwards and upwards, and wanting somebody to hold you still, bring you back to yourself. It’s an incredible, celestial, but somehow lonely feeling.”

Tune in now.

