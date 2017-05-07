Listen: Faze Miyake x Jesse James Solomon Spar On 'Routes'

and Jesse James Solomon spar on new cut 'Routes' - check it out now.

Faze Miyake is one of the best producers in grime, but he's never been keen to settle into any one pigeonhole.

New EP 'Infamous' brings a short break to an end, and it's clear that the beat maker wants to explore new avenues.

Jesse James Solomon voices new cut 'Routes', and his blurred delivery perfectly matches the low-slung hallucinogenics that run through Faze Miyake's production.

Tune in now.

'Infamous' EP will be released on July 14th.