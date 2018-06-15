Listen: Fatherson - 'Making Waves'

Scotland's Fatherson have sketched out their return with potent new song 'Making Waves'.

The band are a potent live force, with their last UK run including sold out dates at London's Scala and Glasgow's legendary Barrowlands.

New album 'Sum Of All Your Parts' arrives on September 14th, with lead single 'Making Waves' causing a stir online.

A poised, anthemic return, the band's Ross Leighton (guitar/vocals) says the song “defined how the album would sound” as well as being a “heart on your sleeve slacker tune with a tonne of groove.”

The video is worth a watch, too; setting their crunching indie rock to an intricate dance routine, it's a curious juxtaposition.

Tune in now.

Catch Fatherson at the following shows:

June

28 Edinburgh Sneaky Pete's

30 Glasgow King Tut's

July

1 Glasgow TRNSMT Festival

12 London Lexington

13 Cheltenham 2000 Trees Festival

14 Middlesbrough Westgarth Social Club

For tickets to the latest Fatherson shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.