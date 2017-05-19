Listen: Fake Laugh - 'Short Of Breath'

London newcomer Fake Laugh has shared adorable new cut 'Short Of Breath'.

The rising musician - real name Kamran Khan - initially worked as a member of The Japanese House, before striking out as a solo artist.

Fake Laugh's debut album arrives on July 28th, with the newcomer sharing summer-fresh new cut 'Short Of Breath'.

The joyous melody is matched to lyrics that speak of yearning for true love, but falling some way short.

He sings: “I want a love that is perfect, all the time… But reality leaves me short of breath...”

Tune in now.

Catch Fake Laugh at the following shows:

July

31 Nottingham Rough Trade

August

1 London Rough Trade East

Photo Credit: Freddy Sheed