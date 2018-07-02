Listen: Fairhazel - '7x7'

New Communion signing Fairhazel has shared new single '7x7'.

The moniker belongs to Hugh MacDonald, a soul who loves to travel - moving from the UK to Paris, to Cape Town and beyond.

Studying in the United States, he was granted time to focus on music, pouring his experiences into song after song.

New single '7x7' emerges via Communion, and there's a touch of Sufjan Stevens to the plaintive vocal and the gentle melancholia of the arrangement.

Unfurling at its own pace, '7x7' is a beguiling introduction to a songwriter who promises much.

Tune in now.

