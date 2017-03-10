Listen: Factory Seconds - 'The Sleepwalkers'

London risers Factory Seconds have shared new song 'The Sleepwalkers'.

The band are embedded in the capital's DIY community, making their debut on south coast DIY stalwarts Art Is Dead.

Inspired by The Feelies' off piste pop or early Cure's scratchy goth pop, the band's approach marries the heartfelt blur of shoegaze to skeletal post-punk elements.

Set to play London's Waiting Room venue on Wednesday (June 27th), Factory Seconds have shared new song 'The Sleepwalkers'.

It's a terrific return, the poised musicality sitting alongside lyrics that discuss the low-level anxiety that runs through London life.

"It's a kind of heaven, that's never worth your while. The world's spinning on the tip of a pin, just a flicker in oblivion," read the lyrics, as a guitar maelstrom rages around the vocal.

It's a powerful return, one we're smitten with; tune in below.

