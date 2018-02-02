Listen: Ezra Furman - 'Maraschino-Red Dress $8.99 At Goodwill'

Ezra Furman has shared remarkable new song 'Maraschino-Red Dress $8.99 At Goodwill' - tune in now.

The songwriter is set to release new album 'Transangelic Exodus' this Friday (February 9th), and it's shaping up to be something special.

In the Clash review we call it "a call for solidarity; of finding collective meaning in desperate situations..."

New song 'Maraschino-Red Dress $8.99 At Goodwill' is a dashing piece of post-punk with a theatrical slant, rooted in that Ezra's incredible vocal performance.

Comparisons could include James Chance or even !!!'s dense sense of groove, but really this American artist is in a world of his own.

Tune in now.

Catch Ezra Furman at the following shows:

February

7 London The Lexington **(SOLD–OUT!)**

8 London Rough Trade East (instore)

10 Folkestone Quarterhouse **(SOLD–OUT!)**

May

23 London O2 Brixton Academy

24 Bristol Colston Hall

27 Manchester Albert Hall

28 Glasgow O2 ABC Glasgow

29 Dublin Tivoli Theatre

Photo Credit: Jason Simmons

