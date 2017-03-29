Listen: Estrons - 'Cold Wash'

Estrons have shared crisp, punchy new track 'Cold Wash' - tune in now.

The band's new single is a double A-side, with lead cut 'Glasgow Kisses' storming its way onto Radio 1.

Fans can also soak up new song 'Cold Wash', and it's another punchy indie rock belter from the rising Welsh tykes.

Taliesyn Kallstrom says: “‘Cold Wash’ is about trying to clean someone out of your life that just doesn't want to go. They want destruction, they want conflict and they won't go without a fight. The lyrics are written from two perspectives, the one pushing and the one holding on, which is why it comes across as capricious. I think sometimes people can have too much empathy so we allow too much bad behaviour to happen in our lives. It’s is about the struggle to break free from other people's bad habits but most importantly our own and making it so it sticks.”

Tune in now.

Catch Estrons at the following shows:

September

28 Newcastle Think Tank

29 Liverpool Buyers Club

30 Cardiff HOYfest

October

2 Leicester The Cookie

3 London Electrowerkz

6 Birmingham The Sunflower Lounge

7 Manchester Neighbourhood Festival w/ Peace, Ratboy, Black Honey

