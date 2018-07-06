Listen: Emanative - 'Earth'

British jazz collective Emanative released their new album 'Earth' a few hours ago.

The project hinges on the imagination of drummer/producer Nick Woodmansey, a key figure in the more adventurous end of the UK jazz spectrum.

Working in a spiritual sphere, Emanative have grown to become a vast collective, particularly in the period following 2015's outrageously creative full length 'The Light Years Of The Darkness'.

New album 'Earth' continues this path, featuring contributions from the likes of Sarathy Korwar, Nat Birchall, Idris Ackamoor of US spiritual jazz legends The Pyramids, and afrobeat legend Dele Sosimi.

Out now, Emanative launched the record with a special performance at Clash Live @ Metropolis last night (June 21st), sending the packed room into raptures.

An incredible experience, you can dive into 'Earth' below.

