Listen: Eels - 'Premonition'

Eels have shared stirring new song 'Premonition'.

The long-running, much-loved group recently stirred themselves from a deep slumber, with new album 'The Deconstruction' ending four years of silence.

Out on April 6th, it finds Mickey Petralia returning as co-producer, while E once more steers proceedings.

New song 'Premonition' is a stirring return, with E's lyrical wit rubbing up alongside a rich seam of melancholy.

There's darkness at the edges, but Eels' innovative melodic touch creates a splendid dichotomy, one that bodes well for the new album.

Tune in now.

Catch Eels at the following shows:

July

2 London O2 Academy Brixton

3 Manchester Manchester Academy

4 Glasgow O2 Academy

6 Dublin Iveagh Gardens

