Listen: Ducktails - 'Light A Candle'

Ducktails has shared new song 'Light A Candle' - tune in now.

Matt Mondanile's new album 'Jersey Devil' is incoming, the songwriter's sixth album under his Ducktails moniker.

Out on October 6th, Ducktails has decided to share new teaser 'Light A Candle', and it's a breezy, phantasmagoric gem.

A jazz-tinged pop jammer, 'Light A Candle' grew from Brooklyn sessions that Mondanile found enormously comfortable, and it shows in the music.

A song to simply relax into, you can check out 'Light A Candle' below.

Catch Ducktails at London's Moth Club on October 2nd.

For tickets to the latest Ducktails shows click HERE.