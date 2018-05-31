Listen: Dreaming Of Jupiter - 'Right Kind Of Love'

Dreaming Of Jupiter seem to make each step count.

The rising trio have a soulful sound, one matched to effervescent pop and an ability to side-step trends.

Carving out their own path, each new release represents a step forward, with Dreaming Of Jupiter continuing to excel.

New single 'Right Kind Of Love' is out now, a sparkling return that is soulful of lyric and digital of arrangement.

Matching subtle electro pop to that neat vocal line, 'Right Kind Of Love' is a supple new offering, one that occupies its own space.

Tune in now.

