Listen: Drake Spits Over Peverelist's 'Roll With The Punches'

We now know that Drizzy has a penchant for sampling UK underground artists, and the latest for him to fuck with is Bristol luminary Peverelist and his seminal tune ‘Roll With The Punches’.

On a new Instagram clip, uploaded by American boxer Gervonta Davis, the never before-heard cut is the soundtrack to his and Drake’s late-night, six-mile run.

This isn’t the first time that someone from the OVO camp has touched the track, as Majid Jordan played a remix (if you can call it that) on OVO Sound Radio over a year ago.

Check it out below.

After strength & conditioning also a few games of basketball me, @champagnepapi and the rest did a late night run, 6 miles. A post shared by Gervonta Davis (@gervontaa) on Jul 23, 2017 at 10:44pm PDT

-