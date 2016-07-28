Listen: Drake Spits Over Peverelist's 'Roll With The Punches'

We now know that Drizzy has a penchant for sampling UK underground artists, and the latest for him to fuck with is Bristol luminary Peverelist and his seminal tune ‘Roll With The Punches’.
On a new Instagram clip, uploaded by American boxer Gervonta Davis, the never before-heard cut is the soundtrack to his and Drake’s late-night, six-mile run.
This isn’t the first time that someone from the OVO camp has touched the track, as Majid Jordan played a remix (if you can call it that) on OVO Sound Radio over a year ago.
Check it out below.
