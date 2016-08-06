Listen: Downtown Boys - 'A Wall'

“How much is enough?” asks Victoria Ruiz, vocalist of incendiary Rhode Island punks Downtown Boys, before offering a non-answer in “Fuck it!” – speaking to the fruitlessness of questioning the powers that be.

Although vicious with drive and damaged sonics, there’s a beaming positivity that permeates the politically-minded epic and reaches beyond ephemeral rebellion for heavy-weight strength.

Just as Ruiz trivialises her questioning, worth and rights, the Fugazi-approved Rhode Island natives trivialise the power of America’s threat of physical division, as horns climb to an altar of honesty in the repetition of the line “a wall is just a wall,’ that suggests the power of identity to be enough to challenge the corrupt politics of an entire country. Downtown Boys latest release manages to elegantly and covertly empower with both subtly and ferocity.

If their upcoming Sub Pop release in ‘Cost Of Living’ is to teach us anything, it’s that humanity is both a tool and a weapon.

Tune in now.

Catch Downtown Boys at the following shows:

October

11 Brighton The Haunt

12 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

13 Edinburgh Sneaky Pete’s

14 Glasgow Stereo

16 Dublin The Workman’s Club

17 Liverpool The Shipping Forecast

18 London Dome Tufnell Park

19 Sheffield Picture House Social Club

20 Manchester Deaf Institute

21 Bristol Simple Things Festival

22 Birmingham All Years Leaving Festival

Words: James Musker