Denai Moore and Kwabs combine on new cut 'All The Way'.

Denai Moore's debut album 'We Used To Bloom' emerges on June 16th - pre-order LINK - and it's shaping up to be a superbly soulful document.

New cut 'All The Way' certainly whets the appetites, with the rising talent sparring against Atlantic signing Kwabs.

The voices intermingle wonderfully, with the sheer sense of soul running through 'All The Way' becoming wholly unavoidable.

