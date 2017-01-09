Listen: Death From Above - 'Holy Books'

Death From Above have shared titanic new track 'Holy Books'.

The seminal noise rock two-piece are back again, with new album 'Outrage! Is Now' incoming.

Lead cut 'Holy Books' is online now, and it matches skull-crushing guitar noize to lyrics that attacks religious fundamentalism of all varieties.

Laid down in a farm two miles east of Toronto, 'Holy Books' is a wild, intense return from two of the best to ever do it.

Check it out now.

'Outage! Is Now' will be released on September 8th.

