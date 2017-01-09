Listen: Death From Above - 'Holy Books'

Death From Above have shared titanic new track 'Holy Books'.
The seminal noise rock two-piece are back again, with new album 'Outrage! Is Now' incoming.
Lead cut 'Holy Books' is online now, and it matches skull-crushing guitar noize to lyrics that attacks religious fundamentalism of all varieties.
Laid down in a farm two miles east of Toronto, 'Holy Books' is a wild, intense return from two of the best to ever do it.
Check it out now.
'Outage! Is Now' will be released on September 8th.
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.