Listen: Dave - '100M's'

Dave has dropped brand new cut '100M's' - tune in now.

The London rapper signalled his arrival last year in the most emphatic manner possible - a Drake co-sign.

Since then, Dave has taken it all in his stride, completing a much-hyped Stateside tour with AJ Tracey and appearing on Later... with Jools Holland.

New cut '100M's' is another deft about-turn, with Dave working alongside prodigal producer SG Lewis.

It's a neat connection, and - as always - Dave's bars are on-point.

Tune in now.

