Listen: Darlingside - 'Eschaton'

Darlingside have shared daring, left field new track 'Eschaton' - tune in now.

The band's 2016 full length 'Birds Say' became a breakout of sorts, particularly in Europe which seemed to take the group to its heart.

Follow up album 'Extralife' is incoming, with Darlingside set to preview the material with an intimate show at London's Courtyard Theatre on January 30th.

New track 'Eschaton' is online now, and it matches those Autumnal, folk-hewn harmonies against some off kilter flourishes.

An urgent, energetic return, it finds Darlingside pleading: "Signs, look at the signs / Tell me what you believe..."

Tune in now.

