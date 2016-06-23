Listen: Daphni - 'Tin'

Daphni has shared propulsive, unrelenting new cut 'Tin'.

The producer is set to steer a new instalment of the fabriclive mix series, utilising an all-original set.

Out on July 21st, the mix will be followed by a five-hour long set at the July 21st launch party in fabric itself.

New cut 'Tin' is online now, and it's propulsive undulations ramp up the tempo until you're left breathless.

The soft, soulful vocal sits at odds with the bombastic production, and this juxtaposition finds new qualities in both.

Tune in now.

<a href="http://caribouband.bandcamp.com/track/tin">Tin by Daphni</a>

