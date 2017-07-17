Listen: Daniel Avery + Alessandro Cortini - 'Water'

Daniel Avery and Alessandro Cortini have worked together on a new release.

The two electronic artists will be playing FYF Festival this weekend, and attendees will be able to pick up a highly limited new seven inch vinyl project.

The producers have collaborated on two tracks, with the first of these - 'Water' - making its way online. It's a remarkable project.

Opening in languid waves of synthetic sound, the two voices then collide, fusing the dissonant and abstract with the lush and melodic.

Daniel Avery has the following to say:

"I’m very happy to announce a new collaboration with Alessandro Cortini, a master of electronic noise and synth player in Nine Inch Nails. I’m a huge fan of Alessandro’s work and I’m proud to share this music with you, something we’ve been working on for the past few months. An extremely limited white-label 7” titled Sun Draw Water will be available first at FYF Festival in LA this weekend where I play on Saturday and NIN headline Sunday night."

Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest Daniel Avery shows click HERE.