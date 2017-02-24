Listen: Dama Scout - 'Suzie Wong'

Dama Scout owe their origins to Glasgow, a city whose intensely creative music scene is notoriously productive.

Now firmly ensconced in London, the three-piece took themselves out to Portugal last year to work on new material.

The band's debut EP is the result, and it will be released via Hand In Hive on November 10th.

New cut 'Suzie Wong' is online now, and it began life during those Portugal demos, with the trio utilising a toy guitar.

Leaving elements of that initial demo intact, 'Suzie Wong' has a pleasingly hand-made quality, a highly surreal sensibility that confuses and charms in equal measure.

Tune in now.