Listen: Dama Scout - 'Sugar'

Dama Scout have shared new song 'Sugar' - tune in now.

The Glasgow-London trio are currently prepping their new EP, with recent single 'Suzi Wong' underlining their fizzing pop sensibilities.

Skewed, off kilter return 'Sugar' takes the band in fresh directions, informed by Japanese youth culture. The band explain:

"We wrote 'Sugar' after re-watching 'Adam and Joe Go Tokyo', inspired by some the exhilaratingly chaotic bands on the show. It is a simple song with moments of bedlam interjected throughout. We enjoy juxtapositions like 'sugary' sweet melodies over slightly disconcerting music. 'Sugar' is our humble attempt to recreate the unusual mix of music crammed into a short space of time akin to the Japanese bands that inspired it."

Tune in now.

Dama Scout will release their debut EP on November 10th.

