Listen: Dagny - 'Wearing Nothing'

Dagny has sharing her explosive new cut 'Wearing Nothing'.

The Norwegian newcomer is very much one to watch in 2017, a talent who seems to surge ahead with each passing track.

New cut 'Wearing Nothing' raises the bar still further. It's an explosive funk-pop gem, with the energy levels barely contained within that shimmering melody.

As for the title... Dagny explains: "It plays on the idea of wanting to be naked with someone. You meet this person you really want to show everything to and be as close as possible to. You’re as bare with them as you can be—to the point where even a piece of clothing feels like too much space in between. You want them to see everything physically and mentally. When you’re an artist, it feels like you’re doing the same thing and showing something intimate and sharing a personal story."

She continues: "The song is called 'Wearing Nothing' but it's not just about wanting to be naked with someone. It's about wanting to be completely bare with someone and be as close as possible both emotionally and physically even to the point where a piece of clothing feels like too much in-between. I believe it's my most intimate song to date."

Tune in now.