Listen: CYMBALS - 'Where Nothing Can Be Defined'

CYMBALS have shared new track 'Where Nothing Can Be Defined' - tune in now.

New album 'Light In Your Mind' is incoming, with the London duo once again pushing themselves into the unknown.

New track 'Where Nothing Can Be Defined' began during a midnight writing session, and there's a little of that murky, twilight feel in the finished article.

Jack Cleverly explains: "The song was written on an acoustic guitar, very quietly, at night. Dan added layers of synths and arpegiators over the top of my iPhone demo, and then Josh Heffernan created the drum beat, which to us is a classic beat, but we knew we needed it for this song."

"At the time I had the idea for the song, I was doing something I had got into, which was to flip a sunset sky in my mind upside-down and backwards, so the clouds look like islands in a vast sea. I can now see that at that time I was also trying to escape in my mind. And a sea, in a sky, was an image that carried me a long way."

A fascinating suggestion of what lies ahead, you can check it out below.

'Light In Your Mind' will be released on August 25th.