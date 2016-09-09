Listen: Curtis Harding - 'Wednesday Morning Atonement'

Curtis Harding has placed his new Danger Mouse produced cut 'Wednesday Morning Atonement'.

New album 'Face Your Fear' arrives on October 27th, with the American artist reaching into his funk and soul roots.

Danger Mouse produces new track 'Wednesday Morning Atonement', and his crisp, buoyant arrangement is the perfect bed for Curtis' voice.

Recalling everything from early 70s Marvin Gaye to The Neptunes, 'Wednesday Morning Atonement' is a gorgeous piece of future soul.

Tune in now.

Catch Curtis Harding at London's Moth Club on September 5th.

