Listen: Creep Show - 'Modern Parenting'

Creep Show are many voices and one.

Essentially rooted in the friendship and creative respect that exists between John Grant and Wrangler, their multi-faceted electro is dark in nature and pop in tone.

Debut album 'Mr Dynamite' arrives on March 16th, and it's lucid, unsettling, but consistently fun, the sound of talented musicians operating without pressure.

John Grant comments: “I do like theatre of the absurd and some of it is that, but most of it is just having fun. We did a lot of laughing and just had a blast doing it.”

The vocals of Grant and former Cabaret Voltaire frontman Stephen Mallinder intertwine on new cut 'Modern Parenting', a darkly oblique yet tongue-in-cheek new offering.

Enticing electro noir with an oddly surreal feel, you can check out 'Modern Parenting' below.

