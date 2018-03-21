Listen: COLOUR - 'Chains'

COLOUR have shared new single 'Chains' alongside details of their latest London show.

New EP ‘The Famous Boy Making Things’ is incoming, further sign of their blossoming pop idiosyncrasies.

The fourth and final track from the EP is 'Chains', a song that seems to dwell on the everyday pressures people face.

"Another hard day today," it opens, before sighing: "In the dark it suddenly clicks..."

A plea for help and communication, 'Chains' offers further signs of their ongoing songwriting maturation.

Tune in now.

Catch COLOUR at London's Roadhouse on April 10th.

