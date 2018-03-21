Listen: Cocoa Futures - 'Sink In The Water'

Off piste pop talent Cocoa Futures recently sought out a fresh creative space, a new space to work in.

Finding himself at Manchester's Low Four complex - located in the former Granada TV studios - he was able to find renewed inspiration.

Working on fresh material, the Scottish born artist reflected on his experiences, and this in turn informed his new songs.

“Getting older doesn’t always feel like growing,” he explains. ”It can feel a bit like sinking. There’s nothing inevitable about becoming a better person as you grow up and learn more.”

New single 'Sink In The Water' is online now, a drifting, mellowed out synth pop tune with a bittersweet taste.

The chorus is a delight, but there's a nagging pain underneath the clinical electronics. Tune in now.

