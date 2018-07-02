Listen: Chez Ali - 'Blue Cheese'

Sweden's Chez Ali might well be a familiar face.

After all, the solo project is the work of Elias Mahfoud, best known for his stint in the fantastically named Steve Buscemi's Dreamy Eyes.

Living in London for a spell, Elias began sketching out something new, a tender, heartfelt solo journey that matches unkempt lo-fi sounds to a jazz influence.

New single 'Blue Cheese' is out now on Rama Lama Records, and it's an intriguing insight into what might come next.

One for fans of King Krule or even talents such as Oscar Jerome, 'Blue Cheese' is striving towards a potent, highly individual voice.

Tune in now.

