Listen: Caswell - 'Dance Sober'

South London newcomer Caswell has shared new song 'Dance Sober' - tune in now.

The Tulse Hill native releases new EP 'The Shadow Aspect' on October 26th (pre-order LINK ), with new song 'Dance Sober' reinforcing her pop potential.

Musically its packed with light, an airy melody that wraps itself around gossamer synths, but the lyrics pull towards the darker side of Caswell's identity.

A real slow burner, 'Dance Sober' manages to somehow be both immediate and infectious, while remaining a real puzzle.

Tune in now.

