Listen: Caro - 'Eyes On The Ground'

Caro have shared their ultra-infectious new art-pop jam 'Eyes On The Ground'.

The Leeds crew are hotly tipped, with their live show blazing a trail across the festival season.

New track 'Eyes On The Ground' is online now, and it's choppy rhythm and contagious vocal are perfect pop material.

Beneath this, though, lies a song that is impossible to second guess - all stop-start motion, subtle breakdowns, and vivid lyricism.

Singer Adam explains: "It's about the guilt associated with an indifference to social injustices that don't directly affect you and how that indifference and lack of taking any action or even speaking out against it is basically a compliance with anyone who's causing it in the first place."

Tune in now.

