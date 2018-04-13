Listen: Carla dal Forno - 'Summertime Sadness'

Carla dal Forno has shared a superbly downcast version of 'Summertime Sadness'.

The London based artist initially placed her cover on a tour cassette, a memento for fans sold after shows.

It's too good to be allowed to slip through the cracks, however, with Carla dal Forno placing it online for everyone to hear.

Wonderfully sparse and highly atmospheric, the pared down electronics have a slate grey feel, in touching contrast to the evocative vocal.

Dwelling in emotional ambiguity, it's a startling re-working of the Lana Del Rey favourite. Tune in below.

