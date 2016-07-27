Listen: Caitlyn Scarlett - 'Shangri-La'

Caitlyn Scarlett has shared new alt-pop nugget 'Shangri-La' - tune in now.

The rising pop talent swapped her smalltown home for London as a teenager, and she has grasped metropolitan life with both hands.

New cut 'Shangri-La' is part of this search for freedom, with Caitlyn both lyrically and musically pushing herself into fresh areas.

A bombastic alt-pop hymn, the rhythm pops and crackles while the vocal is blessed with an innate sense of style.

"Freedom is a place..." she sings, seemingly in perpetual quest to find it. Tune in now.