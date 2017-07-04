Listen: Brand New Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats have posted brand new track 'You Worry Me'.

The soulful American collective closed their live activities by supporting Kings Of Leon in London's Hyde Park last summer, before diving off into the studio.

New album 'Tearing At The Seams' is the result, released under the Stax moniker on March 9th.

Working with producer Richard Swift in Rodeo, New Mexico, the group wanted to tear everything up and start again.

“For the first record, I demo’ed everything up and created most of the parts,” says Rateliff. “This time, I felt like we’ve all spent so much time on the road that we should all go off somewhere together. We should all have that experience together.”

New song 'You Worry Me' is online now, a brooding, growling, menacing return, buoyed by one of Nathaniel's huskiest, whiskey-soaked vocals.

An emphatic return, it contains the live energy that sustained them across those lengthy international tours.

Tune in now.

'Tearing At The Seams' will be released on March 9th (pre-order LINK ). Tracklisting:

1. Shoe Boot

2. Be There

3. A Little Honey

4. Say It Louder

5. Hey Mama

6. Babe I Know

7. Intro

8. Coolin’ Out

9. Baby I Lost My Way, (But I’m Going Home)

10. You Worry Me

11. Still Out There Running

12. Tearing at the Seams

