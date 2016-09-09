Listen: Boniface - 'I Will Not Return As A Tourist'

Canadian newcomer Boniface has shared new track 'I Will Not Return As A Tourist'.

Still only 21 years old, the startlingly gifted artist has a sweeping poetry to his pop approach, a deep well of emotion from which to draw.

New song 'I Will Not Return As A Tourist' swings between two poles, the immediacy of pop and a yearning for something deeper.

It's mirrored in the lyrics, too, which tell of endless roaming, all while reiterating the desire to settle down. Boniface tells Clash:

"It’s one of the first songs I ever wrote, and it kept popping up and kept being relevant to my life. It’s a song about feeling kind of restless and feeling a little bit helpless, like you’re more of a spectator in your own life. The line ‘I will not return as a tourist’ is a resolution to be more active in your own life and wanting to be a participant and not an observer."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.