Listen: Bok Bok x Uniiqu3 Go B2B In This Spicy Mix

Bok Bok has launched a new mix series on Radar Radio by going back to back with New Jersey producer Uniiqu3.

The Night Slugs producer is a sought after DJ, with his club shows acting as a platform for all manner of fresh ideas.

Teaming up with Radar Radio, Bok Bok has launched a fresh mix series in which he will go back to back with some of his favourite producers and DJs.

The first instalment features Uniiqu3 and it's all fire straight from the off - unbelievable energy, this is a vital showcase for two expertly balanced voices.

Says Bok Bok of Uniiqu3: “The energy she brings to her shows is so special, she even jumped on the mic during this set. Listeners can expect an hour of diamond-cut club music.”

Tune in now.

