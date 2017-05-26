Listen: Bok Bok - 'Island Hopping'

Bok Bok has confirmed details of new EP 'Salvage 2017'.

The Night Slugs producer has returned to grimey territory, the site of his epic 2011 cut 'Silo Pass' and some of those fantastic club edits.

New EP 'Salvage 2017' is built for cramped, confined spaces, lucid electronics delivered with hefty low end.

He isn't about to simply retread old paths, however, with Bok Bok continually twisting those influences into something fresh.

New cut 'Island Hopping' is online now, with the chirruping synth-line set against a jagged percussive sense that recalls grime's neck-twisting rhythmic ticks.

Tune in now.

'Salvage 2017' will be released on June 9th - pre-order LINK.