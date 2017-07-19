Listen: Black Moth Super Rainbow - 'Mr No One'

American group Black Moth Super Rainbow have shared new single 'Mr No One'.

The underground project is fronted by the mysterious TOBACCO, and pick up on his distorted vision of retro-futurist electronics.

New album 'Panic Blooms' finds the four-piece reconvening, completing a bumper pack of 16 new songs.

Lead cut 'Mr No One' is online now, a sighing piece of digital melancholia with plenty of queasily enticing synths.

Extra-dimensional pop music, it's hypnagogic feel taps into those surreal dreams that have no meaning, you simply have to let them pass.

Tune in now.

'Panic Blooms' will be released on May 4th. Tracklisting:

1. Panic Blooms

2. Baby's in the Void

3. Rip on Through

4. One More Ear

5. Bad Fuckin Times

6. New Breeze

7. Aerosol Weather

8. June July 28

9. Bottomless Face

10. Permanent Hole

11. To the Beat of a Creeper

12. We Might Come Back

13. Harmlessly

14. Backwash

15. Sunset Curses

16. Mr No One

