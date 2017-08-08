LISTEN: Black Midi - 'bmbmbm'

Much hyped London group Black Midi have shared new single 'bmbmbm'.

The band played a string of sensational shows at Brighton showcase the Great Escape, becoming one of the weekend's most tipped new acts.

Since then, expectations have sky-rocketed. The South London types agreed to take part in a Speedy Wunderground single, working alongside producer Dan Carey.

The results are out shortly, with 'bmbmbm' encapsulating their math-prog-post-punk-WHATTHEFCK sound.

Gargling of bass line, the low-end spasms build to an explosive conclusive, all shards of feedback and out of control electronics.

Casually paving their own path, Black Midi remind us of the much-missed Girl Band - not so much in sound, but more their singular approach, their unrelenting originality.

Tune in now (via theFader ).

