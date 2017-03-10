Listen: Bipolar Sunshine Drops 'Major Love'

Bipolar Sunshine has dropped new single 'Major Love' - tune in now.

The Manchester artist has embraced his own independence, working on his own Grey Label imprint.

Fresh from guesting with DJ Snake, new track 'Major Love' is an emphatic return from the songwriter.

The vocals are coy and playful, while the bass-saturated arrangement updates his R&B soaked sound for a new era.

It's a fun and deeply intelligent return, and we're itching to hear more. Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest Bipolar Sunshine shows click HERE.

