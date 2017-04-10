Listen: Benny Mails ft. Art Daley - 'Senses'

Benny Mails is a grafter.

The South London talent puts the hours in, with his lengthy studio session supplemented by recent shows alongside Loyle Carner, Cosmo Pyke, and more.

A mixtape is incoming, with Benny Mails sharing the new Joe Henderson sampling track 'Senses'.

Jamie Benzies supplies that elastic bassline, with Benny's laid back flow putting you in the mind of 'Low End Theory' but in a South London context.

See what we mean by hitting 'play' below.

Fancy catching him live? Benny Mails plays The Great Escape's First Fifty at Birthdays, London on November 21st.

