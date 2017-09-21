Listen: Benin City - 'Take Me There'

Benin City are back on active operations - new single 'Take Me There' is out now.

The London trio fuse cutting edge club tropes with spoken word, producing some startling results in the process.

Back once more, Benin City plan to release a new album through Moshi Moshi next year, and a small hint is already online.

'Take Me There' is a low-end infused monster, with Joshua Idehen's vocal becoming a salute to London nightlife.

The band explain: “We always felt the album should start with something about that giddy anticipation when walking into a club for the first time - that feeling as you walk through the double door and bass fills your knees and everything is potential and everyone is interesting and dry ice and strobes are in the air.”

“We had been working on this beat with our producer Marc Pell (Micachu and the Shapes) for a few weeks and still tinkering with the chorus section when I wrote a poem about my own experiences - most of my lyrics first come as either whole poems, couplets or as a chorus. We placed it on the beat and it was a perfect fit.”

Photo Credit: Cesare de Giglio

