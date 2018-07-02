Listen: Benin City - 'Final Form'

Benin City is a multi-dimensional project.

Sonically, the band touch on everything from indie disco bumpers to London club culture, sluiced together with free-thinking intelligence.

New album 'Last Night' arrives on June 15th, with Benin City set to fly out to SXSW next month.

New song 'Final Form' couldn't come at a better time, with it's pulsating electronics rubbing alongside those cool-as-hell vocals.

Benin City's Joshua Idehen explains...

"I once went to Zoo Bar in the west end with a poet I really fancied. It was a Saturday night and neither of us drank but we felt like dancing. They were playing soulful house (this was way back in the noughties). Spurring and daring each other on, we started with the running man and ended up at last orders, dripping in the worst sweat, making new dance moves up, downing large glasses of tap water."

"She, a Dragonball Z fan, kept saying, “nah, you haven’t seen my Final Form. Next song I will be over 9000”. Obviously, that stuck with me."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Anko

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.