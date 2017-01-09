Listen: Beck - 'Up All Night'

Beck has shared triumphant new track 'Up All Night' - check out the epic video now.

The songwriter is currently gearing up towards his 13th studio album, with 'Colors' set to emerge on October 13th.

New track 'Up All Night' was placed online a few moments ago, and it's a wonderful return - all crisp, psych-pop guitar lines, eccentric synth effects, and one of Beck's finest choruses.

It's a real pop gem, accompanied by a cool video that features a fearless heroine (Solene Rigot) battling through trippy trials to save her friend (Pedro Attenborough).

Tune in now.

'Colors' is set to be released on October 13th.

For tickets to the latest Beck shows click HERE.

